Metro Detroit Weather: Rain and snow showers in the area today

There may be some mixed showers in the morning, but no snow will stick. Only 40s Tuesday for highs.
Today: Mostly cloudy, windy, and chilly with highs in the 40s. There will be a chance of a shower or wintry mix in the morning. Winds: W 20-40 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs around 54°. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies continue with temps closer to 60°.

  • Humidity: 64%
  • Dew point: 33°
  • Pressure: 29.65 in
  • Wind speed: 19 mph
  • Wind direction: W
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:51 AM
  • Sunset: 08:15 PM

