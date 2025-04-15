Metro Detroit Weather: Rain and snow showers in the area today

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor:
Instagram Weather Extra: Tuesday, April 15
Today: Mostly cloudy, windy, and chilly with highs in the 40s. There will be a chance of a shower or wintry mix in the morning. Winds: W 20-40 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs around 54°. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy skies continue with temps closer to 60°.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 64%
- Dew point: 33°
- Pressure: 29.65 in
- Wind speed: 19 mph
- Wind direction: W
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:51 AM
- Sunset: 08:15 PM