Metro Detroit Weather: Rain and storms possible today

Much of the day will be dry with showers and storms possible later in the day. Some of the rain could be heavy tonight thru Wednesday.
Posted at 5:15 AM, Jul 23, 2024

Much of today is dry until late in the day with rain and storms possible. From then through Wednesday afternoon there could be more storms possible.

High pressure starts to build in Thursday, but a few lingering showers are possible in the afternoon. Eventually the high will bring sunny skies for Friday and into the weekend.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance for showers & storms late in the day. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: Light.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a shower chance or storm chance. High of 84°. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

