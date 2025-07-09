Metro Detroit Weather: Rain and thunderstorms return

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Wednesday, July 9

A few showers will linger into the morning commute, before we dry back out again mid-morning. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s, to near 70°.

Metro Detroit Weather: A rainy day ahead

Showers and thunderstorms will redevelop Wednesday afternoon. A few could be strong, with gusty winds and small hail possible. Localized heavy rainfall in possible, with 1"+ as the storms move through. High temperatures climb into the mid 80s.

Drier weather moves in for Thursday and Friday, but and isolated shower or thunderstorm in possible late each day. High temperatures peak in the low to mid 80s.

A better chance for strong thunderstorms returns for Saturday, with drier weather Sunday.

Today: A chance for scattered showers and storms, more humidity with highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain and storms return with temps in the upper 60s. Wind: Light

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Isolated t-storms late. Highs in the mid 80s.

