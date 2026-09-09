Metro Detroit Weather: Rain arrives Wednesday with drier weather Thursday

Rain will be around for the Wednesday morning commute across Metro Detroit, with temperatures holding near 71°. The rain should become less widespread by mid-morning, leaving plenty of clouds through late morning. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-70s north and west to around 80° in Detroit and Monroe, with southwest winds at 10–15 mph.

Conditions turn quieter Wednesday night, but it will remain warm and somewhat humid. Areas of fog may develop overnight, with lows generally falling into the lower to middle 60s. Detroit drops to around 65°, with some of the cooler outlying areas closer to 61–62°.

Thursday looks much quieter. Expect a mostly cloudy sky throughout much of the day, but the forecast is largely dry. Temperatures rise from the upper 60s around 8 AM into the middle and upper 70s during the afternoon, topping out around 77°.

Humidity will also take a noticeable dip heading toward the end of the week. Dew points fall from around 68° Wednesday to 63° Thursday and then into the mid-50s Friday, making Friday feel considerably more comfortable. Humidity gradually returns this weekend before turning muggy again early next week.

The extended forecast features a nice finish to the workweek and a warmer weekend. Friday reaches around 78° with some sunshine, followed by a warmer Saturday near 83°. There is a slight rain chance Sunday with a high around 80°. Shower and thunderstorm chances return early next week, with a 20% chance Monday and a higher 40% chance Tuesday as highs climb from the upper 70s Monday to around 81° Tuesday.

Today: Showers with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs peak in the low to mid 80s with 83° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Rain moves out and the skies clear. Areas of fog possible with lows near 65. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor