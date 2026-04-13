Metro Detroit Weather: Rain clears out and temps warm

We’re staying on the warm side again across Metro Detroit with highs pushing well into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon—well above the average high of 58°. Expect a round of rain to move through during the morning hours, but it won’t be a washout all day. Skies stay mostly cloudy with a warm, breezy feel as winds pick up out of the west-southwest around 15 to 25 mph. Even with the rain early, it’s another mild spring day overall.

See the latest forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Stormy, warm week ahead

The warm pattern continues tonight, and it stays active. Showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible overnight, especially as we head deeper into the evening. Temperatures don’t fall much, holding in the upper 50s to mid 60s—very mild for this time of year. Winds ease slightly out of the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph, but the unsettled pattern sticks around through the night.

There is a low-end severe weather risk overnight. Damaging winds are the main concern, with a few stronger storms capable of producing gusty conditions. Hail is also a possibility, though more limited, and while the tornado threat is not zero, it remains quite low. Localized flooding could develop where heavier rain sets up.

We start the day on a quieter note with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures already in the mid 60s during the morning. By midday, a few isolated thunderstorms could redevelop, but coverage looks limited. Through the afternoon, skies remain mostly cloudy with gradual warming into the mid to upper 70s. It stays mild and a bit humid, with only spotty storm chances as we move toward the evening. Tuesday's storms could be stronger with severe weather expected Tuesday night.

Today: Clouds early with a stray shower. Mostly sunny afternoon. Storms near sunset. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 mph.

Tonight: Chance of storms, some could be strong to severe. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and storms possible with highs in the upper 70s. Rain and storms will be possible and some of them could be severe. Winds:

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