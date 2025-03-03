Metro Detroit Weather: Rain closing in mid-week

Today: Partly sunny start with clouds increasing and highs in the low 40s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain returns and lingers into the evening. Lows will be near 32. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Temps climb into the upper 40s with rain likely. Winds: SSW: 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Rain continues with milder temps and highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

