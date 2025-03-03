Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Rain closing in mid-week

Today: Partly sunny start with clouds increasing and highs in the low 40s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain returns and lingers into the evening. Lows will be near 32. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Temps climb into the upper 40s with rain likely. Winds: SSW: 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Rain continues with milder temps and highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 78%
  • Dew point: 14°
  • Pressure: 30.23 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: S
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:04 AM
  • Sunset: 06:25 PM

