Metro Detroit Weather: Rain closing in mid-week

Today: Partly sunny start with clouds increasing and highs in the low 40s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Rain returns and lingers into the evening. Lows will be near 32. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Temps climb into the upper 40s with rain likely. Winds: SSW: 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Rain continues with milder temps and highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 78%
- Dew point: 14°
- Pressure: 30.23 in
- Wind speed: 3 mph
- Wind direction: S
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:04 AM
- Sunset: 06:25 PM