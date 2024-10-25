Metro Detroit Weather: Rain early, brighter & cooler afternoon

Rain will be rolling through this morning with some rain turning heavy at times. By lunchtime, much of the rain will be to the east with highs in the mid 50s. The weekend looks cool and bright with lots of sunshine and temps in the mid 50s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers. Most will fall from 7 AM to 2 PM. Highs will be in the upper 50s and hit 60° in Detroit. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase late. Temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds: S 5 mph.

The Weekend:

Mike Taylor Weekend Forecast

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn