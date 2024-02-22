Metro Detroit Weather: Rain for some this morning with mild temps

Rain chances will increase this morning with the highest chances from Detroit and south. It gets much cooler by the weekend as the 30s return .

Today: Cloudy with rain showers, especially south of I-96. Highs near 50°. Winds: Turn NE at 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clearing skies with temps in the low 30s. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible as temps start to tumble. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

