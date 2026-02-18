Metro Detroit Weather: Rain likely this morning

Planning your Day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Wednesday, February 18

A more organized system moves through the Great Lakes on today, bringing unsettled weather. Expect mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain developing this morning, especially from late morning into the afternoon as the system lifts in. Temperatures stay mild, with highs expected to reach the upper 50s in Detroit and 60s southwest of the city.

As a side note, this setup does not strongly favor thunderstorms but a few rumbles are possible. There is just enough lift and slightly milder air aloft that a brief, isolated rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, mainly late morning into the afternoon, but the overall lightning risk remains very low. Severe weather is not expected around here but strong storms are possible south of us.

Thursday stays mild near 50° again with a few spotty showers possible late. From there, a steady cool-down takes over with mid 40s Friday, eventually falling into the upper 30s by Saturday. Early next, week trends colder again with highs near 30°. So enjoy the midweek taste of spring, because it looks like a return to late-winter chill heading into the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Rain will be likely thru midday. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with mild temps remaining. Lows near 34. Winds: Light

Thursday: Foggy start with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the mid 40s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

