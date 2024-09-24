Metro Detroit Weather: Rain likely today with thunder is possible

More rain is likely today off & on until tonight. We may add some thunder in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 70s for much of the week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely and possible thunder added in the afternoon. A high of 71°. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain will come to an end. Lows will be in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning. There could be a bit ore sun in the afternoon. A high of 74°. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny skies return with highs in the upper 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

