Metro Detroit Weather: Rain moving out with clearing skies.

We’ll start the day with plenty of clouds, but don’t let the gray skies fool you—they’ll gradually give way to increasing sunshine through the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures climb from the lower 70s early into the lower 80s by mid-afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm remains possible early, mainly before skies begin to clear, but most of the day looks dry. A north-northwest breeze at 10 to 20 mph will usher in noticeably less humid air by this evening.

Comfortable weather settles in overnight as skies continue to clear and much drier air filters into Southeast Michigan. Overnight lows fall into the upper 50s across the northern suburbs, around 60 in Pontiac, and the lower 60s in Detroit and along the lakeshore. A north wind around 10 to 20 mph will keep the air feeling crisp for late July.

Wednesday looks like one of the nicest days of the week. Expect abundant sunshine from start to finish with low humidity and afternoon highs right around 80 degrees. Morning temperatures begin in the upper 60s before warming comfortably through the afternoon. If you’ve been waiting for a pleasant summer day to spend outside, tomorrow will be an excellent opportunity.

The warming trend resumes late in the week as highs climb into the mid and upper 80s Thursday and Friday with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out Friday, but much of the day stays dry. By the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms become a little more likely as temperatures settle back into the lower 80s. Those occasional storm chances may linger into early next week, although there will still be plenty of dry hours mixed in.

Today: A stray shower early. Partly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 15 G25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clearing skies. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: W/NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 15 G25 mph.

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