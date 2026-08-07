Metro Detroit Weather: Storm chance Saturday, better chance of staying dry

We close out the workweek with a chance for a few showers and storms to develop Friday evening, into Friday night. Most of us will stay dry, but keep an eye out for darkening clouds and be ready to seek shelter if you need to. Expect a warm and muggy night with lows only falling into the upper 60s to around 70° in Detroit.

Check out the forecast in the video player below:

Slight storm chance thru Saturday

Saturday brings another warm summer day. We’ll start in the low 70s around Detroit before warming into the mid to upper 80s. Most of the day looks dry based on this forecast.

The unsettled pattern sticks around into Sunday with another chance for scattered thunderstorms and highs in the mid 80s. Storm chances increase Monday, and some of those storms could be strong, so that will be the day to watch more closely. Additional storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday before a cooler and quieter pattern starts showing up by Thursday, with highs dropping back into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Today: Partly sunny with some scattered showers and a little thunder possible. The higher chances will be in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Showers and storms are possible again with overnight lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Warm and humid again with highs in the mid 80s. Showers and storms remain possible. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Not as humid with a few showers and storms possible. Highs will reach the mid to low 80s.

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