Metro Detroit Weather: Rain returns this morning

Today: Rain likely this morning. Some may linger into early afternoon on the far east side. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with a few spots may reach 60°. Winds: SW 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Clearer and calmer with lows back in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Getting colder with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 40s and 47° in Detroit. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Sunday: The "flash of Winter" begins with temps falling and remaining in the mid to low 30s. Rain will mix with snow and could be heavy enough for a slushy accumulation by Monday morning.

