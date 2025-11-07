Metro Detroit Weather: Rain returns this morning

Today: Rain likely this morning. Some may linger into early afternoon on the far east side. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with a few spots may reach 60°. Winds: SW 15-30 mph.
Tonight: Clearer and calmer with lows back in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Getting colder with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 40s and 47° in Detroit. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Sunday: The "flash of Winter" begins with temps falling and remaining in the mid to low 30s. Rain will mix with snow and could be heavy enough for a slushy accumulation by Monday morning.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 85%
- Dew point: 39°
- Pressure: 29.59 in
- Wind speed: 10 mph
- Wind direction: SSW
- Visibility: 7.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:14 AM
- Sunset: 05:18 PM