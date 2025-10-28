Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Another bright day ahead

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s after a chilly start. Winds: ENE 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s outside Detroit to 41° in the city. Winds: ENE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and dry. The next rain chance comes in the late evening. Highs will stay in the mid 50s with 56° in Detroit. Winds NE: 15-25 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 93%
  • Dew point: 40°
  • Pressure: 30.29 in
  • Wind speed: 8 mph
  • Wind direction: NE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 08:01 AM
  • Sunset: 06:30 PM

