Metro Detroit Weather: Another bright day ahead

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s after a chilly start. Winds: ENE 10-25 mph.
See the latest forecast in the video below
Metro Detroit Weather: Rain comes back on Wednesday night
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s outside Detroit to 41° in the city. Winds: ENE 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and dry. The next rain chance comes in the late evening. Highs will stay in the mid 50s with 56° in Detroit. Winds NE: 15-25 mph.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 93%
- Dew point: 40°
- Pressure: 30.29 in
- Wind speed: 8 mph
- Wind direction: NE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 08:01 AM
- Sunset: 06:30 PM