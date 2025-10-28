Metro Detroit Weather: Another bright day ahead

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s after a chilly start. Winds: ENE 10-25 mph.

See the latest forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Rain comes back on Wednesday night

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s outside Detroit to 41° in the city. Winds: ENE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and dry. The next rain chance comes in the late evening. Highs will stay in the mid 50s with 56° in Detroit. Winds NE: 15-25 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor