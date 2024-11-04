Metro Detroit Weather: Rain, windy, and warm to start the week

Scattered showers return today and linger through the afternoon. Winds will also be strong over the next two days with gusts near 30 mph Monday and near 40 mph Tuesday. Expect warm temperature both days as well, with highs near 70° today and in the low to mid 70s Tuesday. Right now, the forecast has a high of 75° for Detroit on Election Day, which could break the current record high temperature of 74° set in 2015.

High pressure builds in Wednesday, bringing dry weather through the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will still be warmer than average with lows in the low 40s and highs near 60°.

Today: Showers off and on and breezy. Highs near 70°. Winds: S 10-20 G30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, rain chance increase. Temps in the low 60s. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and windy. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SW 15-25 G35 mph.

