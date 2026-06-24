Metro Detroit Weather: Rains returns today

After a pleasant start to the day with sunshine and cool temperatures. we'll see numbers reaching the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Clouds gradually increase through the day, with most locations staying dry until late afternoon. Rain chances begin to rise toward evening as a weak system approaches from the west. Highs range from the lower 70s north to around 78° in Detroit and the southern suburbs.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Rain returns today

Showers become more widespread during the evening and overnight hours, with the highest rain chances arriving late tonight. Rain probabilities climb from near zero during the afternoon to around 50% by late evening, peaking near 90% around midnight. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. Overnight temperatures remain mild, only falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Expect lows near 61° in Detroit, 60° in Pontiac, and upper 50s across the northern suburbs.

Clouds linger with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible throughout the day. While not a washout, periods of rain could impact outdoor plans. Some storms could be borderline strong to severe during the afternoon as temperatures remain seasonable - with highs around 80°. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have afternoon or evening activities planned.

After Thursday’s unsettled weather, conditions improve heading into the weekend. Friday through Sunday feature a mix of sun and clouds with comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s. The warmer pattern builds early next week, with highs reaching around 90° Monday and the lower 90s Tuesday. Heat and humidity return, and another chance for storms may develop by Tuesday as the next weather system approaches.

Today: Partly sunny with an afternoon rain chance. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain clearing out with lows near 61° in Detroit. Winds: Light.

Thursday: Partly sunny with an afternoon storm chance. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Winds: Light.

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