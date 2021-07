(WXYZ) — Monday: Scattered showers & storms; more humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: ENE 5-10

Monday Night: Clouds skies with warmer lows near 70.

Tuesday: Storms are possible with some strong to possibly severe. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor