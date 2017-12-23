Snow showers this morning will taper off by early afternoon. Totals will range from a trace north of Detroit to almost 2" near Toledo. The chance of snow is going up for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
This morning: Cloudy with snow showers. Temperatures in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5
Saturday: Chance of snow in the morning, higher totals close to the Ohio border. Then turning mostly cloudy. Highs: 32-36 / Winds: NNW 5-10
Christmas Eve: Snow showers possible by the afternoon and continue through the night. Most areas will probably see around 1", but up to 3" of snow is possible by Monday afternoon.