Metro Detroit Weather: Snow moves out, partly sunny this afternoon

Denise Isaac
6:30 AM, Dec 23, 2017
Saturday morning snow

Snow showers this morning will taper off by early afternoon. Totals will range from a trace north of Detroit to almost 2" near Toledo.  The chance of snow is going up for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Cloudy with snow showers. Temperatures in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5
 
Saturday: Chance of snow in the morning, higher totals close to the Ohio border. Then turning mostly cloudy. Highs: 32-36 / Winds: NNW 5-10
 
Christmas Eve: Snow showers possible by the afternoon and continue through the night.  Most areas will probably see around 1", but up to 3" of snow is possible by Monday afternoon.
 
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

