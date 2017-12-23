This morning: Cloudy with snow showers. Temperatures in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5

Saturday: Chance of snow in the morning, higher totals close to the Ohio border. Then turning mostly cloudy. Highs: 32-36 / Winds: NNW 5-10

Christmas Eve: Snow showers possible by the afternoon and continue through the night. Most areas will probably see around 1", but up to 3" of snow is possible by Monday afternoon.