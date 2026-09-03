Metro Detroit Weather: Severe storms and heat still possible

Today starts off warm and humid across Metro Detroit, with temperatures in the lower 70s early this morning. We’ll warm quickly through the day, reaching the lower 80s by late morning and the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Detroit reaches around 87°, with some of our warmest spots approaching 89°.

Thunderstorms will be possible off and on throughout the day, so there will be dry periods mixed in with opportunities for storms. Some storms could become severe. The forecast graphics highlight hail and high winds as concerns, along with the possibility of an isolated tornado and localized flooding.

The chance for thunderstorms continues into Thursday night. It stays warm and humid with light winds, and temperatures only gradually fall. Overnight lows range from the mid 60s north of Detroit to around 70° in the city.

Changes arrive Friday as temperatures turn milder, but thunderstorms remain possible. Highs range from the mid 70s around the Thumb to the upper 70s and lower 80s across Metro Detroit, including around 81° in Detroit. A few storms could still become severe.

The weather improves heading into the weekend. Drier air returns Saturday with a high around 80°, followed by 79° Sunday and around 80° for Labor Day. Temperatures begin climbing again next week, reaching the lower 80s Tuesday and upper 80s Wednesday, when another chance for thunderstorms returns.

Today: Partly sunny with heavy storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Storm chances continue. Mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds: Light.

Friday: Rain and storms still possible and some of them could be strong to severe. The pattern will be shifting south away from Metro Detroit, so the weekend is looking better with milder temps. Highs will return to the low 80s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

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