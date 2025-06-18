Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Wednesday, June 18

Today: Very humid with storms expected. Severe storms are expected in the afternoon and evening. The most likely timing is from 5 PM to Midnight. Very heavy rain could cause flash flooding flooding. Highs will be in the mid 80s and the heat index will be in the upper 80s. Areas north of M59 will be a bit cooler. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST

Metro Detroit Weather: Severe storms expected today

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a storm. Lows in the mid to upper 60s in Detroit. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partial sun with a slight rain and storm chance. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80°. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

