Metro Detroit Weather: Severe storms possible again today

Today will be another hot and humid day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again during the afternoon/evening. These storms will be ahead and along a cold front. That is a different kind of organized storm than what we had today, but the severe threats are still in play, especially after 5 PM. The storm threat should last into the overnight as well.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Severe storms possible again Tuesday & Tue. night

This next cold front is a strong one! Cooler and calmer weather is expected for the second half of the workweek with high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and lots of lows in the mid 40s. The next rain chance after tomorrow and tomorrow night will come on Friday with possible showers.

Today: Hot and humid again with highs near 87°. There could be a few showers in the morning, but storms will push through during the afternoon and could be strong to severe lasting through the evening. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows near 55°. Winds: NW 10 - 20 mph.

Wednesday: Much cooler with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. NNW winds will blow around 10 mph.

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