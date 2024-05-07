Metro Detroit Weather: Severe storms possible later today

Rain is possible today after 2 PM with storms possible after 6 PM. A few storms could be severe with high wind, large hail, and the chance of a tornado. The threat should end at midnight. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Showers end around midnight with Wednesday remaining dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Another storm will bring showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday. Cooler air moves in behind this storm system, with highs falling into the mid 60s by Friday and Saturday. More chances for rain are expected next weekend.

Today: Increasing clouds, storms possible late (after 6PM) that could be severe. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: E 10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

