Metro Detroit Weather: Severe storms possible tonight

Severe storms are possible tonight after a mostly quiet day. This storm system will bring a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight into Wed. morning. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Plan now for possible severe storms, have a way to receive weather alerts and know where to go to seek shelter.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wed.

High temperatures climb into the mid 60s today ahead of the system, but fall into the low 40s after in moves east. There is a chance for a bit of snow Wednesday night and a rain/snow mix Friday and Sunday. Accumulation will be minimal to none.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Storms are possible late in the day and evening, which could be strong to severe. Severe storms are more likely tonight. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight: Rain & storms likely and some could be severe. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Heavy rain is likely at times. Storms may be strong in the morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s in Detroit. They will be colder north and warmer south.

