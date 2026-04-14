Metro Detroit Weather: Severe weather closing in on Metro Detroit

Tracking rain and storms this morning with temps in the upper 60s. Highs will eventually reach the 70s & 80. By midday, a few isolated thunderstorms could redevelop, but coverage looks limited. The focus remains on the evening, which kicks off an active stretch of weather across Metro Detroit, starting tonight.

Watch the forecast below

Severe thunderstorm watch for St. Clair, Lapeer, Sanilac counties

Temperatures stay mild, only dropping into the lower 60s, with a southwest breeze around 10–20 mph. Showers and storms will develop this evening and continue overnight. A few storms could turn strong, with the main concerns being damaging winds and pockets of hail. The tornado risk looks low, but they're still possible. On top of that, repeated rounds of rain could lead to localized flooding concerns through Wednesday, especially in poor drainage areas.

As we head into tomorrow, it’s a warm and unsettled setup. Expect mostly cloudy skies early with temperatures already in the mid-60s, then climbing into the low 70s by the afternoon. Scattered showers redevelop late morning into the afternoon, and by mid to late afternoon, a few thunderstorms are likely. Not everyone gets hit at once, but there will be on-and-off rain with a few heavier downpours and thunder. It stays mild and a bit humid through the evening.

Looking ahead, Thursday stays warm and somewhat stormy with highs in the mid-70s and another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Friday looks quieter with a mix of clouds and sun, still warm in the mid-70s. Attention then turns to Saturday, where another system could bring a stronger round of storms, something we’ll need to watch closely over the next couple of days. Behind that, a noticeable cool down arrives Sunday with highs falling back to around 50 degrees.

Early next week, that cooler air settles in. By Monday morning, temperatures could dip low enough for patchy frost, especially in outlying areas. That’s something to keep in mind for early-season plants after this brief warm stretch.

Today: Rain is possible early with a rumble of thunder, then it will be partly sunny for much of the day. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80° in Detroit. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Strong to severe storms are possible later this evening through tonight.

Tonight: More storms some severe will be possible overnight. Lows remain in the 60s. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: More storms are likely and a few could be severe. Steady rain will increase the flood chance. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and storms possible with highs in the upper 70s. Rain and storms will be possible and some of them could be severe. Winds:

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