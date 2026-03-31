Metro Detroit Weather: Severe weather is possible today

Storm chances this morning will be mostly from around 4 AM to 8 AM. An isolated storm could be severe with large hail or damaging wind. It will be a busy week with rain and storm chances for several days. It will also be a mild to warm week with highs most days in the 60s and 70s.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Rain and storm chances all week

There could be another round in the afternoon and again in the evening. More storms will then be possible tonight, Thursday and Friday, and then again on Saturday. Keep your umbrella handy and keep an eye on the sky. Of course, we are always here to keep you updated!

Temperatures drop Wednesday as cooler air filters in. Temperatures peak in the mid 40s in the afternoon. Rain is expected and a few storms are possible, but there shouldn't be any severe weather.

Steadier rain looks less likely Thursday, with a chance for a wintry mix in the tip of the thumb and the Saginaw Valley. High temperatures climb into the mid 60s. Rain returns into Thursday night, before wrapping up Friday morning. Rain showers could impact tailgating for the Tiger's home opener, but right now look like they should be wrapped up by the first pitch. Highs climb into the mid 60s Friday.

Today: Rain and storms possible in the early morning, early to mid afternoon, then again in the evening. The severe threat is higher than Monday night and will include all threats. Highs will reach the low 70s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Showers and storms move out with falling temps. Lows near 38. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. There should more rain south than north. Highs in the mid 40s with a NE wind at 10-15 mph.

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