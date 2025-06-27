Metro Detroit Weather: Severe weather possible again

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
90s are back Friday with more storms possible. Any storm will have gusty wind, lightning, and very heavy rain. A few could have damaging wind.
Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms, some strong and possible severe. High temps near 90°. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Showers and storms come to an end with lows near 70°. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs hot temps back in the 90s.

  • Humidity: 87%
  • Dew point: 72°
  • Pressure: 29.96 in
  • Wind speed: 6 mph
  • Wind direction: SSE
  • Visibility: 1.5 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:58 AM
  • Sunset: 09:14 PM

