Metro Detroit Weather: Severe weather possible again

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms, some strong and possible severe. High temps near 90°. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms come to an end with lows near 70°. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs hot temps back in the 90s.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 87%
- Dew point: 72°
- Pressure: 29.96 in
- Wind speed: 6 mph
- Wind direction: SSE
- Visibility: 1.5 mi
- Sunrise: 05:58 AM
- Sunset: 09:14 PM