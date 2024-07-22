Metro Detroit Weather: Shower and storm chance today

Temperatures remain near average and in the low to mid 80s through next week. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible in a few spots on Monday afternoon, Tuesday afternoon, and increase in coverage Wednesday.

High pressure builds towards the end of the week bringing sunny skies for the weekend. Highs stay in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Clouds increase with a chance for showers & spotty t-storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: Light.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance for showers & t-storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SSW 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

