Metro Detroit Weather: Showers and cooler temps today

Rain this morning and afternoon with highs only in the 50s with a northeasterly breeze.

Clouds increase tonight as a storm system slides to our south-southeast. Rain showers return early Wednesday morning and will continue through at least midday. High temperatures will be cool and in the mid 50s.

Cooler air continues into Thursday with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s. A few showers are possible, otherwise skies will be partly sunny.

Our coldest temperatures happen Friday and Saturday mornings with lows in the low to mid 30s. Frost is possible, so plan to protect any sensitive vegetation. Warmer temperatures return next week.

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Winds: NNE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase with a few showers before sunrise. Lows in the mid 40s outside the city and 48° in Detroit. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

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