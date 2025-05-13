Metro Detroit Weather: Showers and storms continue this week

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, May 13
Today: Mostly cloudy with highest rain chance early and late in the day. Some afternoon thunder is also possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s, 74° in Detroit. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: A rainy start to Tuesday
Tonight: Rain chances increase with low temps near 60°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms. They are more likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s with 75° in Detroit. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 95%
- Dew point: 62°
- Pressure: 29.95 in
- Wind speed: 7 mph
- Wind direction: E
- Visibility: 5.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:12 AM
- Sunset: 08:46 PM