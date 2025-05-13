Metro Detroit Weather: Showers and storms continue this week

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, May 13

Today: Mostly cloudy with highest rain chance early and late in the day. Some afternoon thunder is also possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s, 74° in Detroit. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

WATCH THE FULL MORNING FORECAST

Metro Detroit Weather: A rainy start to Tuesday

Tonight: Rain chances increase with low temps near 60°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms. They are more likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s with 75° in Detroit. Winds: SE 5 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn,

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn,