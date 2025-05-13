Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Showers and storms continue this week

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highest rain chance early and late in the day. Some afternoon thunder is also possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s, 74° in Detroit. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.
Posted
and last updated

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, May 13

Today: Mostly cloudy with highest rain chance early and late in the day. Some afternoon thunder is also possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s, 74° in Detroit. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

WATCH THE FULL MORNING FORECAST

Metro Detroit Weather: A rainy start to Tuesday

Tonight: Rain chances increase with low temps near 60°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms. They are more likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s with 75° in Detroit. Winds: SE 5 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn,

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn,

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 95%
  • Dew point: 62°
  • Pressure: 29.95 in
  • Wind speed: 7 mph
  • Wind direction: E
  • Visibility: 5.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:12 AM
  • Sunset: 08:46 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk