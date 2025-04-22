Metro Detroit Weather: Showers and storms start tonight

The rain is back tonight and then rain and storm chances last through Thursday night. If it rains Friday it will be early. Temps are up tomorrow and then a bit cool into the weekend.
This Evening: High clouds increase. Temps in the 50s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clouds increase with a rain chance overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Rain is expected and thunder is possible as well. Heavy rain at times is possible with common amounts around a half inch. Highs in the low 70s with south winds of 10-20 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 65%
- Dew point: 40°
- Pressure: 30.06 in
- Wind speed: 6 mph
- Wind direction: ENE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:27 AM
- Sunset: 08:33 PM