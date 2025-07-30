Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Showers and storms possible again today

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Lingering showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Light.

Thursday: Morning rain with a thunder chance as well. Then there will be gradual clearing from north to south in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70 to low. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 94%
  • Dew point: 70°
  • Pressure: 30.06 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: NNW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:23 AM
  • Sunset: 08:54 PM

