Metro Detroit Weather: Showers and storms possible again today

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Lingering showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Light.
Thursday: Morning rain with a thunder chance as well. Then there will be gradual clearing from north to south in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70 to low. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 94%
- Dew point: 70°
- Pressure: 30.06 in
- Wind speed: 3 mph
- Wind direction: NNW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:23 AM
- Sunset: 08:54 PM