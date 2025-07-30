Metro Detroit Weather: Showers and storms possible again today

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Lingering showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Light.

Thursday: Morning rain with a thunder chance as well. Then there will be gradual clearing from north to south in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70 to low. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor