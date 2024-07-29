Metro Detroit Weather: Showers and storms possible today

Showers and storms move in today. A few showers are possible in the morning, before becoming more widespread in the late afternoon/evening. More showers and storms are expected Tuesday, again more-so in the afternoon/evening. Highs peak in the mid 80s both days with dew points near 70°.

We get a break Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s, near 90°. High temperatures slide into the mid to upper 80s Thursday & Friday with showers and storms returning across Metro Detroit.

Today: Partly sunny with showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase, a few showers possible. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

