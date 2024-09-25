Metro Detroit Weather: Showers & clouds moving out

Skies will gradually clear up today with just a few showers possible. Temps hold steady in the 70s with brighter skies expected Thursday.

The weekend forecast depends a lot on how far north the moisture from Tropical Storm Helene can make it. As of now, high pressure over the Great Lakes, looks to keep most, if not all, of the rain to our south through the weekend. This forecast could change if moisture is able to move into southeast Michigan, at which isolated showers would be possible both days. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, with a few more breaks of sun in the afternoon. Highs near 74°. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain ending. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: Light

Thursday: Partly sunny skies return with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Friday: Clouds increase again with temps in the 70s. Chance of rain increases by Friday night.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

