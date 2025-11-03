Metro Detroit Weather: Showers then sunshine today

Monday: A few showers early, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Metro Detroit Weather: Showers then sunshine Monday

Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps back to the upper 30s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

