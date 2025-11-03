Metro Detroit Weather: Showers then sunshine today

Monday: A few showers early, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: W 15-25 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Showers then sunshine Monday
Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps back to the upper 30s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 72%
- Dew point: 38°
- Pressure: 30.02 in
- Wind speed: 13 mph
- Wind direction: SW
- Visibility: 9.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:09 AM
- Sunset: 05:23 PM