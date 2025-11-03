Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Showers then sunshine today

A front will bring a few showers early Monday morning. Skies quickly clear by the afternoon with seasonable temperatures.
Metro Detroit Weather: Showers then sunshine Monday
Monday: A few showers early, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps back to the upper 30s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

  • Humidity: 72%
  • Dew point: 38°
  • Pressure: 30.02 in
  • Wind speed: 13 mph
  • Wind direction: SW
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:09 AM
  • Sunset: 05:23 PM

