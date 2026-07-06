Metro Detroit Weather: Skies start to clear and milder temps

An area of light rain will move through during the morning, but don’t expect it to stick around all day. Skies gradually clear through the afternoon with a refreshing northeast breeze at 10 to 15 mph. High temperatures will top out in the lower 80s for most of Metro Detroit, with cooler upper 70s near Lake Huron thanks to the onshore wind. Overall, once we get past the morning shower chance, it shapes up to be a comfortable summer afternoon.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Clearing skies and milder temps

Skies continue to clear overnight as drier air settles into Southeast Michigan. It will be a noticeably more comfortable night with a light north-northeast breeze around 5 to 10 mph. Lows will dip into the upper 50s across the northern suburbs, while most communities settle into the lower to middle 60s. It’s a great night to open the windows if you can.

Tuesday brings another pleasant summer day with a mix of sun and passing clouds. Temperatures warm steadily through the day, climbing from the upper 60s in the morning into the mid-80s by late afternoon. Humidity remains fairly comfortable, making for excellent conditions whether you’re working outside or heading to the pool after work.

After a quiet Tuesday, temperatures climb into the upper 80s by Wednesday. The next opportunity for rain arrives Thursday and Friday, when scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely as a more humid air mass moves in. Not everyone will see rain, but keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans. By the weekend, the pattern settles down again with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and only a small chance of an isolated shower on Sunday.

Monday: A few showers early, then clearing skies. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with temps in the low 60s and upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: A calmer and drier day with highs near 86. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

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