Metro Detroit Weather: Slight chance of rain again today

Today won’t be as hot as the past couple of afternoons thanks to a northeast breeze bringing in slightly cooler air. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s across most of Metro Detroit, with upper 70s near Lake Huron. Most of the day stays dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but a stray shower or brief thunderstorm can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Winds remain light from the north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Some storms possible Friday

Any isolated showers fade quickly this evening, leaving behind clearing skies overnight. You’ll notice the humidity dropping, making for a much more comfortable night to open the windows. Overnight lows settle into the low to mid-60s, with a few upper 50s possible in the cooler inland locations.

Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend. Expect a pleasant start with temperatures near 70 degrees, followed by plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Humidity stays in check, and highs climb into the lower 80s. It’s a great day for outdoor plans with light winds and dry weather from start to finish.

The comfortable weather won’t last long. Temperatures begin climbing again Sunday with highs returning to the mid-80s. By Monday through Wednesday, the heat really builds, with afternoon temperatures pushing into the lower and middle 90s. Humidity also increases, making it feel even hotter at times. Most of the stretch stays dry, although an isolated afternoon storm can’t be ruled out by Wednesday. Another hot day near 90 is expected Thursday before any significant cooldown arrives.

Today: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Most chances will be south of M-59. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain and storm chances decrease as skies clear. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs around 86° in Detroit. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

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