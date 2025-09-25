Metro Detroit Weather: Slight chance of rain today

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Day Planner Plus: Thursday, Sept 25
Today: Fog is possible early. Then it will be partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms around 30%. Highs will be in the low 70s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clearing skies return with lows returning to the mid to low 50s. Winds: NW 5 mph.
Your full forecast
Metro Detroit Weather: Temps rise going into the weekend
Friday: The start of a drier stretch of weather. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 93%
- Dew point: 62°
- Pressure: 29.88 in
- Wind speed: 6 mph
- Wind direction: NNW
- Visibility: 8.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:24 AM
- Sunset: 07:24 PM