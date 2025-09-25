Metro Detroit Weather: Slight chance of rain today

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Thursday, Sept 25

Today: Fog is possible early. Then it will be partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms around 30%. Highs will be in the low 70s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies return with lows returning to the mid to low 50s. Winds: NW 5 mph.

Your full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Temps rise going into the weekend

Friday: The start of a drier stretch of weather. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor