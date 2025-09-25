Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Slight chance of rain today

Day Planner Plus: Thursday, Sept 25
Today: Fog is possible early. Then it will be partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms around 30%. Highs will be in the low 70s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies return with lows returning to the mid to low 50s. Winds: NW 5 mph.

Friday: The start of a drier stretch of weather. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

  • Humidity: 93%
  • Dew point: 62°
  • Pressure: 29.88 in
  • Wind speed: 6 mph
  • Wind direction: NNW
  • Visibility: 8.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:24 AM
  • Sunset: 07:24 PM

