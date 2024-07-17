Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Slight chance of rain with milder temps

Skies become partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly sunny with a slight chance for showers in the afternoon. Highs climb to near 80°. Cooler and less humid weather moves in as high pressure builds across the Great Lakes. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend with mostly sunny skies each day.
Posted at 6:08 AM, Jul 17, 2024

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Skies become partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a slight chance for showers in the afternoon. Highs climb to near 80°.

Cooler and less humid weather moves in as high pressure builds across the Great Lakes. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend with mostly sunny skies each day.

Today: Partly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Highs near 80°. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to low 50s. Winds: NW 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Sunny skies with temps near 80.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

