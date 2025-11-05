Metro Detroit Weather: Slight rain chance today

Today: Mostly cloudy with a rain chance mostly in the afternoon, especially north of Detroit. Highs around 60° with 61° in Detroit. Winds SW to NW 20-35+ mph.

Watch the full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Stray showers and a 60 degree high

Tonight: Clearing skies with temps returning to the mid 30s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s and 53° in Detroit. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor