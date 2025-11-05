Metro Detroit Weather: Slight rain chance today

Today: Mostly cloudy with a rain chance mostly in the afternoon, especially north of Detroit. Highs around 60° with 61° in Detroit. Winds SW to NW 20-35+ mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Stray showers and a 60 degree high
Tonight: Clearing skies with temps returning to the mid 30s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s and 53° in Detroit. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 69%
- Dew point: 39°
- Pressure: 29.78 in
- Wind speed: 9 mph
- Wind direction: SW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:11 AM
- Sunset: 05:20 PM