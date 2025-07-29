Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Slight storm chance today

We have a slight chance of storms this afternoon and evening with highs near 90° again. There is a better chance of storms returning Wednesday/Wed. night as the humidity drops
Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, July 29
A cold front moves through Wednesday bringing showers and storm, especially Wednesday night. High temperatures climb into the mid 80s.
Cooler and drier air arrives Thursday and continues into this weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny with clouds building in the afternoon. Chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening is at only 20%. Any storm will have more very heavy rain. Highs in the low 90s with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: It will be partly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds: Light.

Wednesday: Scattered shower and storms chances, more south than north. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NNE 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Highs in the low 70s with a slight chance of rain early. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 91%
  • Dew point: 68°
  • Pressure: 30.1 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: N
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:22 AM
  • Sunset: 08:55 PM

