Metro Detroit Weather: Sloppy this morning with rain and snow

Today: A rain/snow mix thru midday in most areas. It will last a bit longer north of Detroit. The highest chances of having snow mixed with the rain will be through 9 AM. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with temps near 32. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high of 50° Winds: N 10-15 mph.

