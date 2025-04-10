Metro Detroit Weather: Sloppy this morning with rain and snow

Today: A rain/snow mix thru midday in most areas. It will last a bit longer north of Detroit. The highest chances of having snow mixed with the rain will be through 9 AM. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clearing skies with temps near 32. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny with a high of 50° Winds: N 10-15 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 93%
- Dew point: 32°
- Pressure: 30.1 in
- Wind speed: 9 mph
- Wind direction: ENE
- Visibility: 3.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:59 AM
- Sunset: 08:09 PM