Metro Detroit Weather: Sloppy this morning with rain and snow

Posted

Today: A rain/snow mix thru midday in most areas. It will last a bit longer north of Detroit. The highest chances of having snow mixed with the rain will be through 9 AM. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with temps near 32. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high of 50° Winds: N 10-15 mph.

  • Humidity: 93%
  • Dew point: 32°
  • Pressure: 30.1 in
  • Wind speed: 9 mph
  • Wind direction: ENE
  • Visibility: 3.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:59 AM
  • Sunset: 08:09 PM

