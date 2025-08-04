Metro Detroit Weather: Smoky skies continue

Planning Your Day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Monday, August 4

Wildfire smoke will continue to impact our skies and air quality through Tuesday. Conditions should improve by late Tuesday, as southerly winds push the smoke back to the north. The rest of the week will be mostly sunny with climbing temperatures. There is a slight chance for some isolated showers Wednesday and Friday afternoons, mainly developing along the lake breeze.

Metro Detroit Weather: Smoky skies and a slight rain chance mid-week

Today: Mostly sunny and smoky. Highs near 80°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, hazy. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: Light

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and smoky. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SSE 5-10