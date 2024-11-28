Metro Detroit Weather: Snow and cold just hours away

Today: Mostly cloudy with temps near 40. Winds will pick up later today as colder air moves in. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with snow likely with temps in the mid to low 20s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Friday: Lake effect snow expected from time to time with temps near 34°. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Holiday Weekend Forecast:

Mike Taylor Snow moves in for Thanksgiving

Northwesterly winds pick up behind a storm that passes us to the south,which will trigger lake effect snow showers starting tonight into Friday. We'll keep a chance for the snow showers through the weekend as cold winds persist over the relatively warm lake waters. Temperatures will be cold with wind chills in the 20s & teens.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

