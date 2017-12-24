Metro Detroit Weather: Snow chances on the increase this Christmas Eve

(WXYZ) - WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR OAKLAND, WAYNE, MACOMB AND ST. CLAIR COUNTIES.
A round of snow arrives today with bitterly cold air following close behind. The snow will begin and continue this afternoon into the late evening hours. Snowfall totals will range from 5"-7" across Metro Detroit. Watch for slippery travel Sunday night and even on Christmas Day, Monday.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
Christmas Eve: Snow showers possible by the afternoon and continue through the night. Most areas will see an inch, but up to 4" of snow is possible by Monday afternoon. Highs: 23-28 / Winds: NNE 5 increasing tonight to WNW 10-20.
Christmas Day: Snow showers possible, brisk and cold. Highs: 21-24 / Winds: W 15-25