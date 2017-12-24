Metro Detroit Weather: Snow chances on the increase this Christmas Eve

Denise Isaac
6:31 AM, Dec 24, 2017
1 min ago

Snowy Christmas Eve

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR OAKLAND, WAYNE, MACOMB AND ST. CLAIR COUNTIES.

A round of snow arrives today with bitterly cold air following close behind.  The snow will begin  and continue this afternoon into the late evening hours.  Snowfall totals will range from 5"-7" across Metro Detroit.  Watch for slippery travel Sunday night and even on Christmas Day, Monday.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Christmas Eve: Snow showers possible by the afternoon and continue through the night.  Most areas will see an inch, but up to 4" of snow is possible by Monday afternoon. Highs: 23-28 / Winds: NNE 5 increasing tonight to WNW 10-20.
 
Christmas Day:  Snow showers possible, brisk and cold.  Highs:  21-24 / Winds: W 15-25
 
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,

Denise Isaac Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Denise Isaac and Kevin Jeanes 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top