Metro Detroit Weather: Snow makes an appearance today

Snow showers in the area this morning could have an impact on some of the roads. Temps will climb into the 40s with minor snow sticking to the grass on the west side of metro Detroit and farther west.

Light rain showers continue Friday for Light Up the Season. So don't forget your raincoat! Temperatures remain in the 40s for highs and lows in the 30s.

Today: Snow showers possible mixing with rain in the afternoon with highs near 40°. Wind chills will be in the 20s for much of the day. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers move out as temps drop into the low 30s. Winds: SW 10-25 mph.

Friday: Lots of clouds and wind with rain showers possible, especially on the east side. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 15-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn