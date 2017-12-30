Metro Detroit Weather: Snow moves out, bitterly cold settles back in

This morning: Light snow showers. Temps in the teens with wind chills 5° to -5°.

Saturday: Snow showers end this afternoon over Detroit, but some heavy lake effect snow over the Thumb. Brisk and cold with wind chill below 0°. Highs: 15-18 / Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

New Year's Eve: Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the low to mid teens. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Temperatures fall to near 0° overnight. Expect wind chills as low as -20° for New Year's Eve plans at night.