Metro Detroit Weather: Snow moves out, bitterly cold settles back in

Denise Isaac
6:57 AM, Dec 30, 2017

Bitterly cold air is back!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Snow showers diminishing this afternoon and followed by another round of bitterly cold air.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning:  Light snow showers. Temps in the teens with wind chills 5° to -5°.
 
Saturday: Snow showers end this afternoon over Detroit, but some heavy lake effect snow over the Thumb. Brisk and cold with wind chill below 0°.  Highs:  15-18 / Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
 
New Year's Eve:  Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the low to mid teens.  Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Temperatures fall to near 0° overnight.  Expect wind chills as low as -20° for New Year's Eve plans at night.
 
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,

Denise Isaac Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Denise Isaac and Kevin Jeanes 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top