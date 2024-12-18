Metro Detroit Weather: Snow returns today

Today: Mostly light snow in the morning to early afternoon. There may be a few sprinkles mixed in with temps rising slowly through the 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s Winds: WSW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the low 30s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. There should be some snow starting after dark in the evening. Winds: S 5 mph.

Snow returns Friday morning into the afternoon. The amounts will be roughly 1"- 3" across the area. Behind this system arctic air returns for the weekend with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens and single digits outside the city.

