Metro Detroit Weather: Snow showers make for a slippery drive

Light Snow
HI: 21°
LO: 13°
(WXYZ) - Snow showers linger through the morning hours with another 1/2 inch to an inch of accumulation.
High temperatures today will peak near 20 degrees, but a warming trend will boost temps into the 40s by this weekend.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
