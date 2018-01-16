Metro Detroit Weather: Snow showers make for a slippery drive

Keenan Smith
5:37 AM, Jan 16, 2018
(WXYZ) - Snow showers linger through the morning hours with another 1/2 inch to an inch of accumulation.

High temperatures today will peak near 20 degrees, but a warming trend will boost temps into the 40s by this weekend.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Temps: 11-15 / Winds: SW 5
 
This afternoon: Cloudy with snow showers tapering off. High: 18-22 / Winds: W 10
 
Wednesday: A cold start, but the sun is back. Highs: 21-25 / Winds SW 10-15
 
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

