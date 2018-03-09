Metro Detroit Weather: Snow tapers off, chill remains

Keenan Smith
4:55 AM, Mar 9, 2018
(WXYZ) - The light snow moves east after this morning and only a very slight chance of light snow will remain this afternoon. A little sun  may mix with just a few flurries on Friday and the weekend will be dry.

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a snow shower. Lows in the low to mid 20s with a cold breeze of 10-20 mph putting wind chills in the teens.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 30s with a brisk NW breeze.

Saturday: Partly sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 30s.

 

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

