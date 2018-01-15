Metro Detroit Weather: Snow to start the week

Haze
HI: 24°
LO: 13°
(WXYZ) - Spotty shower showers will linger throughout the Monday forecast. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. The colder-than-average temperatures stick around through midweek.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,
Denise Isaac, Kevin Jeanes
Twitter: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Denise Isaac and Kevin Jeanes
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.