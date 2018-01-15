Metro Detroit Weather: Snow to start the week

Keenan Smith
5:32 AM, Jan 15, 2018
12 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Spotty shower showers will linger throughout the Monday forecast. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. The colder-than-average temperatures stick around through midweek.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, snow chance after 5 am. Lows:  10-13 / Winds: SE 10
  
This afternoon:  Cloudy, snow likely, 1"-3" of snow possible.  Highs:  21-24 / Winds:  SE 10
 
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with spotty shower showers. Lows: 11-15 / Winds: SW 5-10
 
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty snow showers. High: 18-22 / Winds: W 5-10
 
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,

Denise Isaac Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Denise Isaac and Kevin Jeanes 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top